INEOS Styrolution Showcases StyLight® Composite-based Innovations at JEC World 2019

INEOS Styrolution (Hall 6, Booth C55) shares latest updates around its styrenics’ based composite StyLight® at the JEC World 2019 in Paris (March 12-14, 2019, Paris-Nord, Villepinte).

The new material excels with a combination of:

Structural stiffness

Aesthetics

Processability and

Dimensional stability

…making it the material of choice for a broad range of applications in the automotive, electronics and sports industries. Particularly convincing is its unique surface quality offering a visible carbon fiber design and a surface quality close to Class A.

StyLight-Based Innovations on Display at the Show

Visitors of the JEC World 2019 in Paris will have several opportunities to pick up the latest news around the innovative StyLight composite.

INEOS Styrolution experts are available to discuss with customers the use of StyLight with specific new design concepts. Topics to be jointly explored with the experts include product properties and optimization of the production process for the targeted surface design.

Martin Köhler (Business Development Manager at INEOS Styrolution) and Pierre Audic (R&D Innovation Engineer at ARRK Shapers’) will jointly present a mold design specifically developed by ARRK Shapers’ with INEOS Styrolution’s SAN based carbon composite StyLight. The new concept results in a significant cost reduction compared to the Epoxy carbon version while offering the recycling potential of the thermoplastic composite.

Two StyLight exhibits will be presented at the Innovation Planet at JEC World.

The first one , manufactured by ARRK Shapers’, is a demo part of an automotive center console.

, manufactured by ARRK Shapers’, is a demo part of an automotive center console. The second one demonstrates the surface quality and the shaping options available with StyLight. This second exhibit was jointly developed with Neue Materialien Fürth GmbH (NMF) and coated with the coating system from Berlac.

More parts will be visible on the booth C55 including a brand-new PP based StyLight suitable for aesthetic applications.

StyLight Based on Modified PP

“Since its first appearance at JEC two years ago, our SAN based composite StyLight has made significant progress. Over the past year, we have improved our material quality and optimized the production processing parameters for our customers to realize new application designs,” explains Pierre Juan, VP Future Business and Innovation.

“The cooperation with ARRK Shapers’, for example, has led to the full validation of StyLight according to the automotive interior specification of leading car manufacturers. We are very pleased with the very positive reaction of our customers and we have decided to introduce for the first time at JEC a new family of StyLight based on a modified PP, jointly developed with our partner NMF and offering an outstanding surface quality.”

Source: https://www.ineos-styrolution.com/index.html