INEOS Styrolution Offers SMMA Grades for Food Contact Applications

INEOS Styrolution has announced that its NAS® range is an excellent material of choice for food contact applications. Sparkling clarity, flowability, ease of processing, thermal stability, scratch and alcohol resistance are some of the key properties of NAS, an SMMA (styrene-methyl-methacrylate) grade.

Regulation-compliant Family of NAS Materials

The INEOS Styrolution family of NAS materials includes:

NAS 21 (general purpose SMMA)

NAS 30 (best color, clarity, luster and chemical resistance)

NAS 90 (toughness)

With international food contact regulations compliance, including USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Union (EU), Chinese National GB standards and MERCOSUR food contact regulations, the NAS range is an excellent material choice for applications requiring food contact compliance. In addition, the NAS range also meets the USP XXIII specifications for Class VI plastics, making it suitable for even more demanding applications such as medical devices.

Various Grades for Different Applications

A trusted material with excellent thermal stability, INEOS Styrolution’s NAS grades are currently used in various household applications demanding a strong, stiff and water-clear plastic including water filters, glassware, coffee machine water containers and food containers.

“With the increasing tightening of plastic food contact safety compliance regulations worldwide, it is important for food contact applications to be compliant with international regulations,” says Paulo Motta, Vice President, Specialties Business Management, Asia Pacific, INEOS Styrolution. “INEOS Styrolution’s NAS range provides an excellent solution addressing international regulatory compliance requirements and customer production needs.”

