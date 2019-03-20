INEOS Styrolution Launches PP-Based Composites at JEC World 2019

INEOS Styrolution has announced the expansion of its family of StyLight® composites. The broadened portfolio will include a new PP (polypropylene) based composites specifically designed for aesthetic applications.

Solutions for New Application Designs

Based on the positive reaction of application designers to INEOS Styrolution’s SAN based StyLight® composite, the company has decided to offer them a larger choice of solutions for their new application designs.

The new composite based on a modified INEOS PP matrix rounds up the portfolio of INEOS Styrolution’s composites giving customers a choice to select the material offering the best properties for their respective needs.

The StyLight® portfolio now ranges from a “standard” PP or SAN glass fiber composite suitable for non-visible structural applications to an aesthetic composite based on a modified PP, up to a SAN based carbon composite for premium aesthetic surfaces.

Automotive, Sports & Electronics - Prime Markets

“PP based StyLight will offer multiple options including a very attractive solution for aesthetic applications. Premium surface made of thermoplastic composite is and will remain the strength of the StyLight brand,” comments Pierre Juan, VP Future Business and Innovation. “Like for the SAN based StyLight composites, we see automotive, sports and electronics as the prime markets for the new PP material.”

The company announces to collaborate with Neue Materialien Fürth GmbH (NMF) to optimize the new PP based StyLight Aesthetic.

Visitors of the JEC World 2019 in Paris (March 12-14, 2019, Paris-Nord, Villepinte) will have the opportunity to see first samples of the new PP based composite in hall 6 at INEOS Styrolution’s booth C55.

