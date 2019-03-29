Xometry Seeks Nominees for Engineering Student of the Year Competition

Xometry, the largest online network marketplace for custom manufacturing, announced today that it is actively seeking nominees for its first annual Xometry Engineering Student of the Year Competition.

The award will honor an undergraduate or graduate student who best embodies these three traits creativity, academic excellence, and passion for engineering. The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship, a CAD mouse, and a 3D printed trophy. Xometry will also feature the winner on the website and share the winner’s story with the company’s customers and partners.

At Xometry, we love working with engineering students. Their energy and creativity inspire us. That’s why we are excited to create this annual award.” Bill Cronin, Xometry’s Chief Revenue Officer

The nomination process is simple. To nominate a student, nominators must apply here, and provide the student’s name, e-mail address, university and write 100 words or less about how the nominee exhibits creativity, academic excellence, and passion for engineering.

The competition will be judged by a panel of Xometry executives and manufacturing experts and the winner will be announced in mid-May 2019.

To be eligible, students must be an undergraduate student at a US college or university and majoring in Mechanical Engineering, Manufacturing Technology or a closely related field. Students from 2-year and 4-year schools are eligible and candidates are permitted to nominate themselves.

