SynQor® Announces Its New AeroQor Product Family of Power Converters and Filters

SynQor, Inc., announces its new AeroQor product line specially designed for commercial avionics. The AeroQor product line is composed of next generation, high efficiency, isolated power factor correction modules (APFIC) and AC filters specifically designed to meet the most stringent commercial airline specifications (RTCA/DO-160G, Boeing and Airbus). This new product family offers wide frequency, single-phase and 3-phase, AC-DC converter solutions for all of your in-cabin power applications. Droop-share versions are available to combine multiple converters for higher power applications. The power factor, THD, inrush and electro-magnetic interference (EMI) characteristics of these converters allows them to meet some of the most stringent standards in the industry. The AeroQor modules are designed with a high-level of documentation and full traceability.

The single-phase APFIC converters have a universal input, 85 to 264 Vrms, and a wide input frequency range of 47-63 Hz and 360-800 Hz. The input characteristics of the single-phase APFICs allow designers to meet several of the high and low input voltage transients while continuously delivering power. The power factor, THD and EMI characteristics of these modules have been optimized for low and mid power in-cabin applications.

The AeroQor product line also includes 3-phase, 115 VrmsL-N isolated power factor correction modules which are specifically designed to draw balanced currents from the source for higher power applications. These high-efficiency modules have a wide frequency range, low THD, near unity power factor and low inrush which are critical for commercial aircraft applications.

The AeroQor line of EMI AC filters are designed to mitigate EMI emissions from AC-DC converters in commercial aircraft. The combination of the AeroQor filters and converters allow designers to meet the toughest conducted and radiated emissions and susceptibility standards in the market.

Additionally, construction of the AeroQor modules allows them to meet the harsh environmental conditions demanded by the commercial airline market. The temperature range of these converters is -40 to 85 degrees C at an altitude of up to 70,000 feet. The modules also comply to the vibration, humidity and dust specifications required by commercial avionics. The impressive power density of the modules helps optimize space in an industry where space is at a premium. SynQor’s field-proven, highly reliable technology shortens design cycles and helps designers/integrators yield dependable solutions for the very competitive commercial aircraft industry.

High Efficiency, Light Weight, High-Reliability

Excellent PF, THD and Inrush Characteristics

Wide Input and Frequency Range

Fully Compliant with DO-160G, Boeing and Airbus Standards

High Level of Documentation and Full Traceability

Source: https://www.synqor.com/