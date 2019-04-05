Metcal to Show Connection Validation System at SMTA Atlanta Expo

Metcal today announced plans to exhibit at the SMTA Atlanta Expo, scheduled to take place Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Atlanta Technology Park in Peachtree Corners, GA. Metcal will demonstrate its Connection Validation (CV) Soldering System with new hand-pieces, MFR-1350 Desoldering System, HCT2-200-11 Hot Air Pencil and AC-STC Tip Cleaner.

CV Soldering System

Metcal will show its new CV hand-pieces and assorted cartridges that transform the CV-5200 soldering system into the solution for even the most challenging soldering applications. All of the hand-pieces are now available with a number of unique tip cartridge geometries. The tip cartridges are available in a variety of temperature series to satisfy the most challenging applications.

MFR-1350 Desoldering System

The MFR-1350 features an internal pump providing 0.7 bar of vacuum suction force combined with Smartheat® technology that makes through-hole desoldering easy and keeps your products safe from board damage. Features include:

Self-contained powerful pump

2 in 1 ergonomic and flexible hand-piece: pencil or pistol

Collection chamber with larger capacity

Smart collection chamber for quick and easy change

Dual switchable output

AC-STC Solder Tip Cleaner

Metcal’s innovative Solder Tip Cleaner features a replaceable brush system that pulls excess solder away from the tip into a removable collection tray for disposal while removing oxidation from the tip. Solder tips represent a significant portion of the cost of ownership for a solder station, and Metcal’s new Solder Tip Cleaner removes oxidation and extends the life of the solder tip.

HCT2-200 Digital Hot Air Pencil

Metcal’s new Digital Hot Air Pencil was developed for very small surface mount component and package sizes (1206s and smaller) and low board densities. As component miniaturization continues (e.g. 01005 components), the ergonomics of a pencil become more important to allow a user freedom to access and rework components on the board without aﬀecting adjacent parts.

Source: http://metcal.com