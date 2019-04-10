Molecor will Participate at Vinyl India 2019

Molecor will be present at the 9th edition of Vinyl India which will be held on April 15th and 16th in Mumbai, India.

The program of this edition is distributed over two days and includes more than 60 presentations in which attendees can openly ask questions and discover new products to meet the needs of the market.

Within this context, Ignacio Muñoz, CEO of Molecor will participate with the presentation "Progress of PVC-O pipes, to Global Perspective" in Business Session VII which will take place on April 16th. Within this intervention Ignacio Muñoz will review the evolution of PVC-O around the world and the different manufacturing systems among which is the Air-Based System exclusively developed by Molecor, system that allows manufacturing Oriented PVC pipes and fittings continuously with the extruder thus obtaining the best physical and mechanical characteristics in the manufactured products; characteristics that make TOM® pipes and ecoFITTOM® fittings the ideal solution for networks designed to transport water under pressure.

TOM® and ecoFITTOM® are presented as the best option for pressurized water networks due to their high technical and mechanical characteristics, due to their sustainable behavior and their lower environmental impacto.

