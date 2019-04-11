Engineered Material Systems to Showcase Electrically Conductive Adhesives at Intersolar Europe

Engineered Material Systems, Inc. (EMS), a leading global supplier of conductive interconnect materials for photovoltaic applications, will exhibit in Hall C1, booth 354 at the Intersolar Europa Solar Power Expo, scheduled to take place May 15-17, 2019 in Munich, Germany. Company representatives will show next-generation low-cost electrically conductive adhesives for stringing, shingling and back contact applications in crystalline silicon and heterojunction solar modules.

The EMS Electrically Conductive Adhesive line contains low-cost products specifically formulated to meet the process and reliability criteria required for each solar module format. Materials designed for stringing and shingling are very flexible, will snap cure and fixture cells and ribbons in seconds at 150 °C with enough strength to withstand module manufacturing processes.

The adhesive cure is completed during the encapsulant lamination process. EMS materials designed for back-contact applications are very flexible and cure during the encapsulant lamination process. Materials also are available with different rheologies for different dispensing techniques. Lower viscosity (screen printing or jetting), medium viscosity (needle dispensing) and high viscosity (stencil printing). Electrically conductive adhesives are more stress absorbing than solder to withstand the rigors of thermal cycling and process at lower temperatures. EMS conductive adhesives are less than a third of the cost of pure silver-filled conductive adhesives.

Source: http://www.emsadhesives.com