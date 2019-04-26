CyberOptics Receives Two SMT China Vision Awards for MRS-Enabled Systems during NEPCON China

CyberOptics® Corporation, a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions, announced that it was awarded two 2019 S M T China Vision Awards in the categories of Inspection & Testing AOI for its SQ3000™ CMM and SPI for its SQ3000™ Multi-Function for AOI, SPI and CMM. The awards were presented to the company during an April 24, 2019 ceremony at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center during NEPCON China.

CyberOptics SQ3000 Multi-function

The SQ3000, deemed best-in-class, has been widely used for 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and is also used for 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) for the best accuracy, repeatability and reproducibility – even on the smallest paste deposits.

Additionally, the SQ3000 can be used to attain highly accurate coordinate measurements faster than a traditional Coordinate Measurement Machine (CMM) – in seconds, not hours. The world’s first in-line CMM includes a comprehensive software suite for use in SMT, semiconductor, microelectronics and industrial metrology applications.

“We are honored to receive 2 more SMT China Vision Awards,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics Corporation. “We are pleased our 3D MRS-Enabled SQ3000 systems are recognized as superior to alternate solutions in terms of accuracy, resolution and speed for AOI, SPI and CMM applications. Our customers value the versatility and performance, particularly for challenging inspection and measurement applications where the capabilities of MRS significantly set us apart.”

The SQ3000 offers a combination of unmatched accuracy and speed with the industry-leading Multi-Reflection Suppression (MRS) sensor technology that meticulously identifies and rejects reflections caused by shiny components and surfaces. Effective suppression of multiple reflections is critical for highly accurate measurement, making the proprietary MRS technology an ideal solution for a wide range of applications with exacting requirements.

S M T China magazine launched the S M T China Vision Awards in 2007 to recognize both international and domestic providers of SMT equipment, materials, software and services that have made outstanding contributions to the rapid growth of China's electronics manufacturing industry by their inventions and innovations.

Source: http://www.cyberoptics.com/