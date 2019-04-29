Posted in | Business | Events

Cogiscan Celebrates 20-Year Milestone

Apr 29 2019

Cogiscan Inc., the leading Track, Trace and Control (TTC) solutions provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce that 2019 marks its 20th years in business.

L to R: André Corriveau, François Monette, Vincent Dubois, Cogiscan Co-founders

When it all started, in 1999, Cogiscan had a vision for the factory of the future. The concept: to use information technology to seamlessly integrate all the different elements of the manufacturing process, including machines, materials, people and enterprise systems.

The team’s objective was to optimize the electronics assembly process with the intent to eliminate, or effectively reduce, all types of human errors along with the associated waste and potential product failures. Fast forward to the present and this vision is now widely shared by the manufacturing industry under such programs as Industry 4.0, IIoT, Big Data/Analytics.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who made this success possible over the past 20 years, including our customers, partners and employees,” stated André Corriveau, Chief Technology Officer.

Source: https://cogiscan.com/

