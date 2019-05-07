Posted in | Business | Design and Innovation | Events

State-of-the-Art Verification Now as Online Training and Live at SMTconnect

May 7 2019

Viscom AG has launched an online course on operating the vVerify verification station. The new learning tool is accessible exclusively to Viscom customers. Visitors of the SMTconnect trade show can see live for themselves how easy it is to classify analytical results with vVerify.

At the vVerify verification station, the system operator has intuitive tools available to help in making the right decision in the event of threshold values after automatic inspection

The new Web-based training is intended primarily to familiarize employees of customer companies with Viscom's hardware and software in a flexible manner regardless of their location. With its user-friendly touchscreen interface and customized tools for fast, reliable verification, vVerify is one of many subjects that are especially well-suited to online training. Additional courses of this type will also be available on Viscom's customer portal in the future.

For those not yet familiar with vVerify, functional demonstrations will be provided at Viscom's stand (4A - 120) at SMTconnect. The trade show will be held in Nuremberg, Germany, from May 7-9, 2019. Viscom's wide range of inspection systems will also be on display. Trade show visitors can find out more about the advantages of the vVision operating software on Viscom machines such as the X7056-II for automatic X-ray inspection (3D AXI) and the S3088 ultra gold for automatic optical inspection (3D AOI). The vVision software on these systems is virtually the counterpart to vVerify.

Verification is an important quality assurance stage in electronics manufacturing. Where threshold values occur in exceptional cases during automatic defect detection in the inspection system, the verification station makes the results available to the employee, who then makes a final decision and classifies the results accordingly. vVerify offers particularly intuitive tools for this purpose.

The advantages of online training are obvious: participants can independently choose when and where they will complete their ongoing training. With the help of the bookmark function, they can quickly return to the place they stopped at the last time. Interactive components and exercises help them to internalize the material conveyed. Upon completion of the course, there is a test (likewise online), and when participants pass the test, they will receive a recognized certificate.

