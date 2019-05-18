Posted in | Sustainable Technologies | Materials Research | Materials Analysis | Design and Innovation

Advanced Platform for Water Leak Reduction Management

May 18 2019

Titan Enterprises has been working with leading players in the UK water industry to develop a next generation device for water leak management within properties and within the immediate vicinity.

The aims of this innovative new device are to monitor customer water usage at an individual appliance level, offer the ability to detect leaks and pipe bursts and automatically isolate the supply if a catastrophic event occurs and provide data suitable for operation of smart water networks.

Neil Hannay Business Development Manager at Titan Enterprises commented "The world domestic water flowmeter market is estimated to reach over 125 million units this year. Around one third of these will be “smart” meters requiring power to operate. Drawing upon our proprietary Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter technology we have developed, with our partners, the industry’s most advanced platform for water and leak reduction management. This product 'Waterfall' was showcased at the recent WWT Water Industry Technology Innovation Conference in the UK where it was enthusiastically received".

Mr Hannay added "We are also very keen to hear from other water industry integration companies interested in utilising our Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter technology as part of their water leak detection / management system"

Source: http://www.flowmeters.co.uk/

