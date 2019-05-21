Integrated Servo Motor Includes Feedback, Drive and Motion Controller: Applied Motion Products New MDX Integrated Servo Motors Available from Mclennan

New from Applied Motion Products Inc. (AMP) and available from Mclennan, MDX series integrated servo motors combine a high torque-density and low rotor-inertia brushless motor, feedback, drive stage and motion controller in a single DC-powered package, complete with I/O and communications interfacing. Aimed at distributed motion control tasks where torque/force, velocity and/or precision positioning is required, and available in 200 Watt or 400 Watt power ratings, they blend the well proven performance capabilities of AMP’s 60 mm J-series servo motors and SV200 series all-digital intelligent servo drives. These new integrated servo motors offer a compelling solution for simple installation and cost-effective use in applications such as packaging machinery, medical equipment, robotics, AGVs and more.

Image: AMP’s new MDX integrated servo drives – 400 Watt IP65 (left) and 200 Watt IP20 versions

The MDX series is a flexible all-in-one motion solution with a broad choice of control options for single or multi-axis use. These include streaming commands from PCs and PLCs or standalone operation using the drive’s on-board motion controller which, via its RS232 interface and AMP’s ‘Q’ programming language, includes maths and other high-level motion related functions. It is also possible to control the MDX from discrete I/O interfaces for pulse & direction or +/- 10 V. Furthermore, users can choose the dual-port Ethernet which is available on all models or select optional CANbus or RS485 communications ports for protocols that include CANopen (CiA301, CiA402), EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP, and Modbus RTL with further options planned in the short term.

The new MDX is available in IP65 and IP20 environment-rated motor options - each includes two motor lengths for 0.64 and 1.27 Nm continuous torque and peak torque of 1.6 and 3.0 Nm respectively. The input voltage is 20 to 60 VDC (recommended 48 VDC) and maximum speed is 3000 rpm for both variants.

The IP65 rated version includes M12 connectors for all interfacing whilst the lower-cost IP20 rated motors feature PCB header connectors that will appeal for more price-sensitive applications. With eight optically isolated outputs and four optically isolated inputs, the IP65 rated version has slightly more machine I/O and is able output the integrated 16-bit magnetic incremental encoder data for synchronisation with other controllers. Both versions have a single analogue input.

Comprehensive fault protection measures include over-temperature, over-voltage, under-voltage, and over-current with status LEDs. The range is launched with a number of cable and connector accessories for power, I/O and communications as well as terminating resistors for daisy-chaining CANopen multi-axis systems.

MDX integrated servo motors eliminate the need to connect motor power and feedback cables between motor and drives, allowing distributed machine architectures without the need for control cabinets which can result in innovative machine designs with less wiring and simplified layout.

Mclennan supplies and fully supports AMP’s comprehensive range of stepper and servo based motion control products. Comprehensive specification, installation and programming information for the MDX range is available from the Mclennan website at https://www.mclennan.co.uk/mdx-integrated-servo-motors.

Source: http://www.mclennan.co.uk/