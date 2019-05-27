Super PCB Offers High-Quality Semi-Flex PCBs

Super PCB, a single source for high quality printed circuit boards (PCBs), is pleased to announce that the company offers high-quality semi-flex PCBs. Made entirely with FR-4, the semi-flex PCB is a cost-effective alternative to flex PCBs. Semi-flex PCBs are low-cost, reliable and bendable.

Benefits include:

Save costs on traditional connecting materials between two rigid PCBs: cables (discrete or flat), crimps, connectors, binders, labels, and their own cost of assembly

Higher reliability than cables and connectors

Easier assembly and integration into boxes and housings due to a standardized 3D dimension

Semi-flex PCBs are an ideal solution for mounting two PCBs in a unit at an angle. Instead of using connectors and cables or a composite flex-rigid PCB, users can design a single FR-4 semi-flex PCB that can be safely bent a sufficient number of times to allow installation and subsequent maintenance as needed.

Super PCB serves a wide variety of industries including telecom, wireless, transportation, industrial, medical, lighting, consumer electronics, energy, IOT and many others. The company’s manufacturing facilities are RoHS compliant, ISO 9001 and TS16949 certified, and UL listed. Super PCB’s state-of-the-art facilities and technology ensure the highest quality and efficiency.

Source: http://www.superpcb.com