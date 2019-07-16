Posted in | Electronics

Super PCB to Discuss Fast Turn Prototypes at SMTA Ohio

Jul 16 2019

Super PCB, a single source for high quality printed circuit boards (PCBs), will exhibit at the SMTA Ohio Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at the Holiday Inn Cleveland Strongsville. The team will display samples of a number of Super PCB products, including single layer, two-layer, multilayer rigid PCBs, flex PCBs, rigid flex PCBs, Aluminum PCBs for LED and Rogers PCBs for RF applications, HDI and more.

Super PCB’s fast-turn facilities can produce standard FR4 two-layer and four-layer prototypes in 24-hours. The company’s fast-turn prototypes can be manufactured in the U.S. or overseas depending on customer requirements.

Small to large volume production is done mostly overseas to lower the cost for customers. The standard lead time including shipping for mass production is two-three weeks.

Super PCB serves a wide variety of industries including telecom, wireless, transportation, industrial, medical, lighting, consumer electronics, energy, IOT and many others. The company’s manufacturing facilities are RoHS compliant, ISO 9001 and TS16949 certified, and UL listed. Super PCB’s state-of-art facilities and technology ensures the highest quality and efficiency.

Source: http://www.superpcb.com

