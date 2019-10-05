Posted in | Electronics

Super PCB – the Single Source for High-Quality PCBs – at SMTA Long Island

Super PCB, a single source for high quality printed circuit boards (PCBs), will exhibit at the 2019 Long Island SMTA Expo and Technical Forum, scheduled to take place Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Marriott Melville Long Island in Melville, NY.

Related Stories

The team will display samples of a number of Super PCB products, including single layer, two-layer, multilayer rigid PCBs, flex PCBs, rigid flex PCBs, Aluminum PCBs for LED and Rogers PCBs for RF applications, HDI and more.

Super PCB’s fast-turn facilities can produce standard FR4 two-layer and four-layer prototypes in 24-hours. The company’s fast-turn prototypes can be manufactured in the U.S. or overseas depending on customer requirements.

Super PCB serves a wide variety of industries including telecom, wireless, transportation, industrial, medical, lighting, consumer electronics, energy, IOT and many others. The company’s manufacturing facilities are RoHS compliant, ISO 9001 and TS16949 certified, and UL listed. Super PCB’s state-of-art facilities and technology ensures the highest quality and efficiency.

Source: www.superpcb.com

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Super PCB. (2019, October 05). Super PCB – the Single Source for High-Quality PCBs – at SMTA Long Island. AZoM. Retrieved on October 05, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52259.

  • MLA

    Super PCB. "Super PCB – the Single Source for High-Quality PCBs – at SMTA Long Island". AZoM. 05 October 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52259>.

  • Chicago

    Super PCB. "Super PCB – the Single Source for High-Quality PCBs – at SMTA Long Island". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52259. (accessed October 05, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Super PCB. 2019. Super PCB – the Single Source for High-Quality PCBs – at SMTA Long Island. AZoM, viewed 05 October 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52259.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Added Value of SEM-Technology for Industrial Applications

In this interview, AZoM speaks to Alexander Bouman, Product Manager for Thermo Fisher Scientific, about SEM technology and the advantages of chemical classification using EDX analysis, and the capabilities and applications of the Phenom ParticleX.

The Added Value of SEM-Technology for Industrial Applications

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »