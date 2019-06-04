ZwickRoell Prepares to Host 28th Annual testXpo International Forum for Materials Testing

Jun 4 2019

Preparations are underway for the 28th testXpo International Forum for Materials Testing at ZwickRoell world headquarters in Ulm, Germany.  This year’s event will take place October 14-17 and will feature over 200 exhibits for a wide range of industries and applications.

ZwickRoell products on display include static testing machines, fatigue testing machines, hardness testers, pendulum impact testers, and melt flow indexers. Special exhibit areas are dedicated to extensometers and testXpert testing software. This premier event in materials and component testing also includes dozens of co-exhibitors from leading equipment and instrumentation producers.

Nine industry centers will demo testing systems available for the medical, automotive, metals, plastics, composites, and sports and leisure industries, as well as testing solutions for academia.  Each center will also have Zwick experts on hand to address application questions and discuss testing innovations.

Participants will also learn about current trends in quality assurance and R&D through more than 50 presentations.  They are held by guest lecturers as well as Zwick engineers and product managers.  This annual event also provides guests with the chance to network with over 2,000 visitors—all within the field of materials testing.

View our YouTube video for a look at past testXpos.

For more information, visit the testXpo website or contact us directly at [email protected].

