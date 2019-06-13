Murray Percival Company Offers Hanwha SM485: The All-in-One Solution

Murray Percival Company, the leading supplier to the Midwest's electronics industry, offers the Hanwha SM485* Wide Ranged Component Placer available for demo in their Auburn Hills, MI showroom.

Truly an all-in-one solution, the SM485 provides the optimal solution for insertion of components and is applicable to odd-shaped components of various sizes and heights. The SM485 is a wide range chip mounter that allows high-speed (22,000 CPH) placement of small components as well as precise placement of odd-shaped components. The SM485 multi-functional platform offers progressive build and electrical test verification capabilities for best in class versatility in prototyping, NPI, and volume production environments.

Hanwha offers a wide variety of placement machines from entry level to full line solutions. Their machines are competitively priced, easy-to-program and operate, feature-rich and flexible. Hanwha machines can place a wide variety of components, quickly and accurately, as proven in their own factories. Equipment up time and service is second to none. Hanwha gives us the ability to better serve our customers by offering a larger and more diverse equipment selection.

To schedule a demo, and improve your process, or for more info, please contact Murray Percival today by calling (800) 405-1730 or e-mailing [email protected].

* Available through Murray Percival in MI, OH, IN, KY and W.PA

Source: http://www.murraypercival.com/