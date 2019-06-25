Live Demos of the Metcal CV Soldering System at the SMTA Upper Midwest Expo

Metcal today announced plans to exhibit at the SMTA Upper Midwest Expo & Tech Forum, scheduled to take place Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Minneapolis - Park Place in Minneapolis, MN. Company representatives will demonstrate its Connection Validation (CV) Soldering System with new hand-pieces, AC-STC Tip Cleaner and HCT2-200-11 Hot Air Pencil.

CV Soldering System

Metcal will show its new CV hand-pieces and assorted cartridges that transform the CV-5200 soldering system into the solution for even the most challenging soldering applications. All of the hand-pieces are now available with a number of unique tip cartridge geometries. The tip cartridges are available in a variety of temperature series.

HCT2-200 Digital Hot Air Pencil

Metcal’s new Digital Hot Air Pencil was developed for very small surface mount component and package sizes (1206s and smaller) and low board densities. As component miniaturization continues (e.g. 01005 components), the ergonomics of a pencil become more important to allow a user freedom to access and rework components on the board without aﬀecting adjacent parts.

AC-STC Solder Tip Cleaner

Metcal’s innovative Solder Tip Cleaner features a replaceable brush system that pulls excess solder away from the tip into a removable collection tray for disposal while removing oxidation from the tip. Solder tips represent a significant portion of the cost of ownership for a solder station, and Metcal’s new Solder Tip Cleaner removes oxidation and extends the life of the solder tip.

