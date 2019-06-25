SPECTRO Introduces SPECTROCUBE ED-XRF Spectrometer for Fuel and Lube Oil Analysis

Provides easy, accurate, and reliable analysis at twice the speed

SPECTRO Analytical Instruments introduces the SPECTROCUBE ED-XRF benchtop spectrometer for the easy, accurate, and reliable analysis of fuel and lube oil — at twice the speed of other analyzers in its class.

Refineries, lubrication oil blending plants, independent testing laboratories, and regulatory agencies utilize elemental analysis in a wide variety of petroleum refining and petrochemical applications. These range from verifying that gas, diesel, or other fuels meet specified limits for sulfur (S) content; to analyzing additive elements in fresh lubrication oil and additive and trace element concentrations in used oils; to testing crude oils for concentrations of sulfur (S), nickel (Ni), vanadium (V), and iron (Fe).

The new SPECTROCUBE ED-XRF incorporates state-of-the-art nondestructive ED-XRF detector technology, including exceptionally high-resolution and count rate — and features the fastest possible turnaround time from sample taking to analysis results.

SPECTROCUBE provides excellent precision for a wide range of concentration levels. Matching the best detection limits of other spectrometers, SPECTROCUBE delivers its results twice as fast. In addition, when required, SPECTROCUBE can achieve detection limits that other analyzers simply can’t and provide the results in the time the others need for a standard analysis. SPECTROCUBE is ideal for high-throughput operations. In most cases, no user calibrations nor decisions are required.

SPECTROCUBE is designed to meet all relevant refining and petrochemical analysis standards. Its sulfur content testing of fuel oils complies with test methods including ISO 13032, ASTM D7220, ASTM D4294, ISO 20847, and ISO 8754. It enables a precise analysis of lube oil per ASTM D7751.

SPECTROCUBE enables a fast, smooth workflow, even for minimally trained users, ensuring unparalleled ease of use. Samples are analyzed in three quick and easy steps, with the intuitive software presenting the relevant information on a single screen. Its compact footprint fits tight benchtop spaces yet accommodates a wide range of tiny to large sample sizes.

Designed for future-proof flexibility, SPECTROCUBE meets the full spectrum of relevant applications. With the latest high-resolution silicon drift detector (SDD) and an ultra-high-count rate, SPECTROCUBE handles trace elements with ease. The analyzer offers one of the industry’s broadest elemental selections, optimized for testing of element concentrations in the range from sodium (Na) to uranium (U). Its lube oil method, for instance, covers 24 elements.

Constructed with user-tested, top-grade components for continuous use in demanding, high-throughput quality control operations, SPECTROCUBE ED-XRF delivers rugged reliability paired with low operating and maintenance costs over a long, trouble-free service life.

SPECTRO helps ensure uninterrupted performance and maximum ROI via unmatched AMECARE services. Machine-to-machine (M2M) support allows proactive alerts, backed up by an on-request PC connection with a remote SPECTRO service expert.