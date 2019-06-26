Development Kit for Compact Water Coolers up to 900 W

At LASER World of PHOTONICS 2019, AMS Technologies presents "mRC-KIT-900-TWIN", a "mini Recirculating Chiller" development kit which can be used to create particularly compact compressor-based water cooling systems.

For applications requiring high water cooling performance in the smallest of spaces, AMS Technologies presents "mRC-KIT-900-TWIN", a development kit for water coolers based on miniature compressors. This "mini Recirculating Chiller" development kit provides two independent water cooling systems in a 19-inch rackmount insert, which can provide a combined maximum cooling capacity of 900 W. Overpressure on the water circuits ensures low-vibration operation, enables extremely small water tanks and extends maintenance intervals.

With this double chiller concept, mRC-KIT-900-TWIN can cool two heat loads independently of each other – with one chiller, for example, dissipating the heat of a laser pump diode, while the other keeps the laser cavity at the desired temperature. The target temperatures for each of the two heat loads can be set individually for this purpose.

The compressors’ BLDC motors are speed controlled by an inverter, eliminating annoying switching noise of hot gas bypass valves known from ON/OFF compressor systems. Throughout its speed range, the compressor twin pump design offers low vibration and low noise.

Overpressure on the water circuit

Since the water circuit is pressurized, the mRC-KIT-900-TWIN manages with very small tanks (2 x 275 ml) – without the risk of cavitation in the smoothly operating centrifugal pumps. In addition, the overpressure on the cooling system prevents the ingress of bacteria and oxygen, keeps the coolant clean and thus extends the maintenance intervals. The necessary pressure on the two water circuits of the mRC-KIT-900-TWIN is generated by an electric air pump, which is also used for automatic complete filling and emptying of the cooling water circuits and thus simplifies the maintenance of the system.

For customer requirements that cannot be covered by the "mRC-KIT-900-TWIN", our thermal management specialists at AMS Technologies are happy to develop a completely tailor-made solution and offer all services from development through to series production.

