Element to Provide Zigbee Alliance Certification Testing Service from its Irvine, CA Laboratory

Element Materials Technology (Element) has expanded its testing services at its Irvine, California laboratory to provide formal certification testing to member companies of the Zigbee Alliance.

The Zigbee Alliance comprises hundreds of companies creating, maintaining and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT). Element is a longstanding member of the Zigbee Alliance and is an existing authorized testing provider.

The new Zigbee certification testing service will enable members to combine their usual FCC and NRTL mark testing with Zigbee certification testing in one location, saving both time and money.

Element will provide Zigbee pre-testing, protocol testing, and certification testing, complementing existing EMC and safety test services that were already offered by the Irvine laboratory. The service will use the Element-developed Zigbee Tracer variant: a USB dongle which also allows manufacturers of Zigbee products to assess their products at all stages of development.

Stringent testing is a critical step in ensuring interoperability. We are excited that Element will be expanding and providing these services and helping developers and manufacturers to create new innovative products for the North American Smart Home market. Tobin Richardson, CEO and President, Zigbee Alliance

This new addition of services in our Irvine laboratory demonstrates the growth of the Smart Home market. Element plays a key role in the certification process for Alliance members by facilitating testing services and assisting members through the process. The service will be delivered by our engaged experts who have extensive experience with testing Zigbee products, and will make use of the official Zigbee Alliance ZTT tool, which was originally developed by the Zigbee team within Element. Rick Sluiters, EVP Aerospace, Element

Element’s IoT testing services cover a wide range of wireless devices including radios, Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Bluetooth and BLE devices, delivered to customers from the Healthcare & Life Sciences, Consumer and Home, Energy, Buildings Transportation, Industrials and IT & Networks industries.