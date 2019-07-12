Posted in | Business | Events

Indium Corporation Features Indium8.9HF Solder Paste Series at FIEE 2019

Jul 12 2019

Indium Corporation will help customers Avoid the Void® with its void-reducing Indium8.9HF Solder Paste series at FIEE Smart Future, July 23-26, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Indium8.9HF is a proven solder paste series that delivers no-clean, halogen-free solutions designed to produce low-voiding, enhanced electrical reliability, and improved stability during the printing process. Under optimal process conditions, this solder paste series:

  • Exceeds all requirements for enhanced electrical reliability and SIR performance
  • Demonstrates consistent printing performance for up to 12 months when refrigerated
  • Maintains excellent printing and reflow performance after remaining at room temperature for one month
  • Delivers excellent response-to-pause, even after being left on the stencil for 60 hours
  • Resists premature flux spread to prevent surfaces from oxidizing
  • Performs with both Pb and Pb-free alloys
  • Meets HKMC MS184-01 testing criteria Type B—one of the automotive industry’s most stringent reliability criteria

The Indium8.9HF series provides unique oxidation barrier technology that eliminates HIP defects and graping, making solder pastes perfectly suited for automotive and electronics assembly applications.

For information on how Indium8.9HF can help you Avoid the Void®, visit Indium Corporation at the show, or www.indium.com/avoidthevoid.

Source: http://www.indium.com/

