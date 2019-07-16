Corr-Paint CP4050 Coats High Temperature Induction Heaters

Corr-Painttm CP4050, a new high temperature, green-pigmented coating developed by Aremco Products, Inc., is now offered for providing corrosion and oxidation protection and color identification for induction heaters and a variety of large metal structures in the power, oil refining, chemical processing and foundry industries for applications to 1100 ºF (593 ºC).

Features

Aremco's Corr-Painttm CP4050 is a single part, green-pigmented, silicone based, water-dispersible coating system for protecting metal structures used in demanding industrial applications to 1100 oF (593 ºC).

Corr-Painttm CP4050 demonstrates excellent adhesion to sandblasted as well as marginally prepared metal surfaces. It dries rapidly at room temperature and cures easily as the coated structure is ramped up to its operating temperature. The resultant coating is color stable at high temperatures and resistant to oxidation, ultraviolet light, humidity, and salt spray.

Corr-Painttm CP4050 is applied easily using conventional pneumatic spray equipment, brush or roller. Although sandblasting is recommended, CP4050 can be applied to relatively smooth surfaces or directly to rusted surfaces found in many maintenance and repair applications.

Typical applications include induction heaters, heat exchangers, crackers, reformers, exhaust ducting, and other structures that experience oxidation due to moisture and condensation products.

Corr-Painttm CP4050 is available from stock in pint, quart, gallon and five-gallon pails.

Source: http://www.aremco.com