Corr-Paint CP3015-BL Coats High Temperature Structures to 1500 oF

Corr-Painttm CP3015-BL, a new ultra-high temperature, black pigmented and ceramic filled coating developed by Aremco Products, Inc., is now used to coat automotive, truck and industrial exhaust headers for applications to 1500 oF

Features

Aremco's Corr-Painttm CP3015-BL is a new high temperature coating system used to inhibit oxidation of carbon steel and cast-iron exhaust headers used in automotive, truck and industrial applications to 1500 oF.

Corr-Painttm CP3015-BL is formulated using an advanced, waterborne, proprietary silicate binder system filled with a blend of ceramic corrosion inhibiting pigments. This new formulation provides exceptional high temperature corrosion resistance on steel and cast-iron substrates.

Corr-Painttm CP3015-BL is a single part coating system that is supplied in a ready to use viscosity of 2,800-4,500 centipoises (cP) and solids of 51.5% by weight. It is applied easily using conventional spray equipment, drying to a typical film thickness of 2-3 mils. Curing for 2 hours at 200 oF plus 1 hour at 500 oF is recommended for best results. Cleanup of uncured material is accomplished easily using warm water.

Corr-Painttm CP3015-BL is available from stock in pint, quart, gallon and 5-gallon pails.

Source: https://www.aremco.com/