Ceramabond 835-M Bonds High-Temp Halogen Lamps

Ceramabondtm 835M, a new, high temperature, alumina based ceramic adhesive developed by Aremco Products, Inc., is now used to assemble high intensity, high wattage halogen lamps in high-speed production systems.

Features

Ceramabondtm 835M is a high temperature, alumina-filled, water-based formulation that bonds aggressively to ceramics, glasses and metals. It is supplied as a single part, dispensable paste that is ideally suited for high-speed automatic dispensing systems.

Ceramabondtm 835M offers exceptional electrical, mechanical and thermal properties. Properties include an operating temperature resistance of 3000 oF (1650 oC), dielectric strength of 163 volts per mil, and tensile-shear strength of 500-600 psi after exposure to 1000 oF.

For high-speed production, full curing is accomplished within 60 minutes by step curing in a tunnel furnace for 30 minutes each at 100 oC and 200 oC, respectively. Shrinkage upon curing is less than 1%. Cleanup of uncured residue is achieved easily using warm water and soap.

Ceramabondtm 835M is an inert, odorless material that exhibits no outgassing upon curing. This feature is extremely critical to lamp manufacturers since residue from outgassing can deposit on the reflector housing affecting the performance of the lamp. Ceramabondtm 835M also demonstrates good resistance to moisture and thermal shock.

Ceramabondtm 835M is available from stock in pint, quart, and gallon containers.

Source: http://www.aremco.com/