AMETEK Fluoropolymer Products Launches New High Purity Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger

AMETEK Fluoropolymer Products (FPP) introduces the XXP280 Heat Exchanger, the latest in heating and cooling technology for corrosive and ultra-pure chemicals. The XXP280’s rugged design, constructed fully with fluoropolymer, allows precise temperature control in extreme environments where others fail. The unique honeycomb design allows for exceptional heat transfer rates while maintaining a high-pressure capability and compact size.

The FPP UHP PFA Heat Exchangers’ shell, bundle and fittings are fully constructed with ultrahigh-purity PFA. They are completely void of O-rings, gaskets and metal These exchangers have exceptional heat-transfer rates (“U” value up to 80 BTU/HR * FT2 * °F) and high-pressure capabilities (100 psig at 73F). The exchangers’ extremely rugged design sustains a shell-side flow rate of 60 liters/min, far surpassing competitor units which fail in one hour. What’s more, the exchangers’ feature a compact footprint of 3” D x 23” L with low extractable and extreme corrosion resistance.

John Kowalchick, AMETEK FPP Project Engineer and XXP280 developer said, “The XXP280 Heat Exchanger offers the perfect balance of exceptional heat transfer performance and durability while maintaining a compact footprint.”

The UHP heat exchangers are single pass, counter current designs that incorporate AMETEK’s unique honeycomb construction. They are ideal for heating and cooling ultra-pure water, acids and other corrosive chemicals typically used in electronics, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing.

Source: https://www.ametekfpp.com/

