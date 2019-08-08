Posted in | Business | Aerospace Materials

Teijin Takes Over Renegade - Business Plan to Expand in Aerospace Applications

Teijin Limited has completed the acquisition of all the shares of Renegade Materials Corporation (Renegade), one of the leading North American suppliers of highly heat-resistant thermoset prepreg for the aerospace industry.

Related Stories

Acquisition to Expand Aerospace Business

The acquisition of Renegade will allow Teijin to expand its aerospace business, including next-generation aircrafts' engine parts. Teijin will benefit from Renegade's well-established proprietary technologies and capabilities in thermoset prepregs that incorporate highly heat-resistant resins.

"We have been increasingly focusing on our carbon fiber business on the aircraft field as a top supplier to world-leading aircraft makers," says Shukei Inui, General Manager of Teijin's Carbon Fibers Business Unit. "Renegade's well-trusted technologies as well as its sales channels in this field, together with our global sales network, will reach wider markets to strong, lightweight, high-performance materials that offer environmentally sensitive solutions for improved fuel efficiency."

Renegade on the Merger

Teijin's vast expertise in carbon fibers and chemistry will allow Renegade to get support on their advanced materials and proprietary production processes and reach wider markets through its sales network and marketing initiatives.

"We are excited to become part of Teijin's global family located in the U.S.," says Eric Collins, Chief Executive & Financial Officer of Renegade Materials. "

Renegade develops and manufactures unique thermal-cycle resistant prepregs made from low-toxicity raw materials. Teijin is strengthening its carbon fiber and intermediate materials businesses to solidify its position as a leading provider of solutions for aerospace applications. Teijin is targeting annual sales in this field in excess of USD 900 million by around 2030.

Source: http://www.teijin.co.jp/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Teijin Limited. (2019, August 08). Teijin Takes Over Renegade - Business Plan to Expand in Aerospace Applications. AZoM. Retrieved on August 08, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51894.

  • MLA

    Teijin Limited. "Teijin Takes Over Renegade - Business Plan to Expand in Aerospace Applications". AZoM. 08 August 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51894>.

  • Chicago

    Teijin Limited. "Teijin Takes Over Renegade - Business Plan to Expand in Aerospace Applications". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51894. (accessed August 08, 2019).

  • Harvard

    Teijin Limited. 2019. Teijin Takes Over Renegade - Business Plan to Expand in Aerospace Applications. AZoM, viewed 08 August 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=51894.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A New Era In 3D Scanning

Creaform’s next generation of portable 3D scanners offers unprecedented speed, accuracy, and ease of use for each stage of your product lifecycle management.In this interview, Guillaume Bull, Product Manager from Creaform talks to AZoM about their new portable 3D scanner.

A New Era In 3D Scanning

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

In this interview, Dr Jeff Kenvin, Fellow Group Leader, Micromeritics Instrument Corporation and Mr Jamie Clayton, Operations Director, Freeman Technology Ltd talk to AZoM about powder characterisation, and the capabilities of Freeman Technology and Micromeritics in the field.

An Introduction to the Industrial Relevance of Powder Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »