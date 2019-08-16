Polymers for 3D Printing 2019 – AMI Conference

AMI’s Polymers for 3D Printing - a two-day conference is going to take place on 11-12 December 2019 at the Meliá Düsseldorf hotel focusing the development, production and application of innovative polymers and compounds for 3D printing and other rapid manufacturing technologies. The conference brings together the field to identify new market opportunities and debate new ways to add value in this evolving market.

Key Insight into the Conference

The event will open with a look into the future state of the additive manufacturing industry, with a presentation from the Dyson School of Engineering at Imperial College London.

Incumbent polymers such as PLA and ABS are being challenged by recent advancement in materials such as TPU, PEEK and PEI. In addition, new developments such as 3D printable photopolymer resins and antimicrobial polymers are opening up exciting new application possibilities. In a packed session on polymers, expert speakers from Elix Polymers, Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Europe, BASF 3DPrinting Solutions, Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Photocentric, Bieglo, and the University of Nottingham will showcase a variety of material innovations.

Day two opens with a presentation from Deutsche Bahn on their use of 3D printing in the rail sector. This is followed by DSM Additive Manufacturing and Stratasys discussing cutting edge applications utilizing high performance polymers. 3D printed composite materials offer some exciting opportunities for light weighting and the replacement of metal in industrial sectors. Industry leaders Mark3D, CEAD and theBrightlands Materials Center come together in a session dedicated to developments in continuous fibers for parts manufacturing.

Knowledge Sharing and Networking Opportunities

The conference concludes with an extensive look at innovative process developments within fused filament fabrication, laser sintering and SLA from companies including Sinterit, Colorfabb, Protiq, Formlabs, Nanocyl and Re:3D.

In addition to a busy two-day program, there will be an accompanying exhibition with plenty of networking opportunities during the refreshments breaks, lunches and an evening cocktail reception.

Polymers for 3D Printing 2019 will provide a unique and timely international platform for anyone involved in the development of specialized polymers for 3D printing, filament extrusion, or rapid prototype production, to gain clear insight into the evolving material demands of the additive manufacturing industry and future market opportunities. 3D printing technologies are developing rapidly, with the industry pushing further towards full scale production of industrial parts and consumer products in a number of applications.

At the same time, there are increasing requirements for polymers to meet emerging mechanical performance, visual quality and process demands and unlocking a wide array of possibilities in production and product development.

Source: AMI