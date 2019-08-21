Graphi-Bond 551-RN High-Temp Graphite Adhesive Now Available

Graphi-Bondtm 551-RN is a single part, phenolic-bonded, graphite-filled, high temperature adhesive used to bond, fill and repair carbon-carbon and graphite components and structures used in reducing atmospheres to 5400 ºF (2980 ºC).

Typical applications for Graphi-Bondtm 551-RN are to bond and patch carbon-carbon and graphite components such as brushes, RF susceptors, fixtures, electrodes, crucibles, furnace parts, metal-casting dies, and continuous casting dies. Its low coefficient of thermal expansion, 4.1 ppm x 10-6/ºF, matches most commercial grades of carbon and graphite, making it ideal for thermal cycling applications.

Graphi-Bondtm 551-RN is an easy-to-use, thixotropic adhesive that can be applied to both vertical and horizontal surfaces. After setting at room temperature for 1-2 hours and curing at 265 oF (130 oC) for 2-4 hours, it demonstrates exceptional moisture resistance and mechanical properties with a tensile-shear strength of 1000-1100 psi.

Graphi-Bondtm 551-RN is available from stock in pint, quart, gallon, and five-gallon pails.

Source: http://www.aremco.com