Element Wins Long Term Testing Contract with SEPCO to Support One of the Largest Shipyard Construction Projects in the Arabian Gulf

Element Materials Technology (Element) has won a four-year minimum contract with SEPCO Arabia Company of SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation (SEPCO) to provide on and off-site civil testing services for work done on one of the largest maritime industries and shipyard projects in the Arabian Gulf.

As part of the agreement Element will support SEPCO in the construction of Packages 4, 5, and 6 of the King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services project at Ras Al-Khair in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Element’s experts in the Middle East will establish an on-site testing facility for a minimum of four years and provide civil testing services for SEPCO’s three Packages.

Work will include soil testing, concrete and concrete aggregate testing, asphalt testing and inspection, construction materials testing, stone testing, and water testing.

We are delighted to continue our relationship with SEPCO; over the years, we have built a successful relationship with them and developed a strong presence in Saudi Arabia that continues to grow with this agreement. Our on-site experts will ensure that our client’s materials are safe, compliant, and fit for purpose as they embark on this crucial project. Matt Hopkinson, EVP, Oil & Gas and Infrastructure

We have been impressed with Element’s performance in the past and are pleased to have signed this agreement. They have a proven capacity to handle megaprojects with a strong emphasis on safety and quality that will serve us well for the Complex build. Nick Zhao, Commercial Manager, SEPCO

Element is the largest global testing provider in the Middle East and the singular best partner for one-stop-shop testing needs in Saudi Arabia. Engaged experts and specialist centers of excellence in the region deliver an advanced range of services, including civil testing services, non-destructive testing, chemical analysis, failure analysis, environmental testing, mechanical testing, and fire safety consulting.