Non-Invasive Analysis Using Benchtop TD-NMR

Analytik Ltd. has launched a range of benchtop Time-Domain Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (TD-NMR) systems.

Applications that yield valuable data using TD-NMR include solid fat content and oil seed analysis in the food industry, obesity research and MRI contrast agents in the medical / pharmaceutical industry and a growing number of measurements in the chemical and polymer sectors.

The Minispec MQ Series offers the most comprehensive range of measurement frequencies available today in a benchtop TD-NMR system. With frequency options ranging from 7.5 MHz for samples with large diameters, through to the unparalleled MQ60 with 60 MHz operating frequency - an optimised Minispec MQ system is available for most low-resolution NMR applications. Combining proven TD-NMR technology with fast magnet warm-up and precise digital temperature regulation the Minispec MQ routinely delivers high stability, unmatched performance and zero maintenance benefits. If your analytical challenges change, a wide range of upgrade features, like tool-free exchangeable probes, variable temperature NMR probes and pulsed field gradient systems safeguard your initial investment.

In addition to the versatile Minispec MQ, a growing range of application optimised Minispec TD-NMR systems are also available. Examination of living mice, rats and small animals using Minispec LF series TD-NMR systems has set a new standard for longitudinal studies that aim to study changes in fat tissue, lean tissue and free fluid composition over time. Beneficially the instrument is proven to provide fast, non-invasive measurements with reduced animal stress.

The Minispec MQ-one series of TD-NMR analysers have been developed to provide off the shelf solutions for a growing range of routine quality control applications including: Solid Fat Content analysis (SFC), oil seed analysis, Spin Finish analysis and polymer analysis. These dedicated applications analysers are simple to installation (operational within 30 seconds), have easy-to-use traceable, multi-language software and come with calibration transfer standards.

For further information on Minispec TD-NMR systems please visit https://analytik.co.uk/product-category/products/spectroscopy/bruker-magnetic-resonance/benchtop-td-nmr/.