Molecor Will be Present at the "CYCL'EAU Vichy 2019" Event on September 25 and 26 in Bellerive sur Allier, France

The CYCL'EAU Vichy event in collaboration with all public and private actors, collectives and industrialists, will provide concrete solutions to water management problems, in a context of concern for the regional and national territory.

A second edition under the theme of Rain Water the Loire-Bretagne Water Agency will participate.

In Vichy, on September 25 and 26, 2019, Molecor will present its novelties. TOM® pipes and ecoFITTOM® Oriented PVC (PVC-O) fittings are an excellent alternative to use in hydraulic networks, thanks to their operating efficiency and low maintenance costs, as well as for its high physical-mechanical and chemical properties, which guarantee the reliability of the water supply and environmental protection.

Visit our stand:

Stand B11

Palais du Lac - Centre Omnisports Pierre Coulon –

Route du Pont de l'Europe - 03700 Bellerive sur Allier

To meet us at Vichy, you can get a free pass on the link that appears in the following image and indicating the code 16-0617092332-41d7i

Source: http://molecor.com/en