Element Invests in Two New Mobile Testing Rigs in Aberdeen, UK and Milan, Italy

Element Materials Technology (Element) has invested in two new mobile test rigs. Set up within ISO containers, the rigs can carry out weld fatigue testing of steel catenary risers either on-site or at its laboratories in Milan, Italy and Aberdeen, UK.

The self-contained testing containers are equipped with dual overhead cranes to allow for the easy transport of test strings in and out of the testing chamber and Element experts can qualify welding procedures, and calculate and control the weld stress, pipe strain, pressure, temperature and test cycles, with remote CCTV and monitoring for improved safety.

The new rigs, which can test pipes to 24’ in diameter, have increased to five, the number of units available to be transported to any location where customers need them close to operations.

The investment Element has made in these excellent mobile rigs is in response to customer demand and confirms us as the fastest and most flexible provider for the sector. Being able to transport equipment and expertise to where it is most needed brings our knowledge and experience right to the heart of our customer’s operations. Working closely with customers and giving them the best skills and equipment where and when they need it is just what we do – and we do it well. Matt Hopkinson, EVP Oil & Gas and Infrastructure

Ideal for use by international oil companies, engineering, procurement & construction companies and offshore pipelay contractors, the extended facilities within the Aberdeen and Milan laboratories sit alongside wide expertise in weld procedure and welder qualification testing; full scale pipe testing services; and fast turnaround times and reporting.

Element is a market leading provider of materials testing and inspection services to the global Oil & Gas sector and has more than 10 years of experience in steel catenary riser fatigue testing and has an established testing track record of subsea pipeline projects. The company’s network of engaged experts and specialist centers of excellence deliver an extensive range of services including materials characterization; fatigue and fracture mechanics; engineering critical assessments; corrosion and coatings testing; weld testing and weld procedure qualification services and non-destructive inspection services for a diverse range of metals, polymers and elastomers.