Element wins Boeing Performance Excellence Awards and strengthens its California Aerospace presence

Element Materials Technology (Element) has been awarded the 2018 Gold Boeing Performance Excellence Award (BPEA) for its Huntington Beach, California laboratory, while the Element Los Angeles laboratory won Silver.

The annual award recognizes superior performance in the highest tiers of Boeing’s supply chain. This is the second year Element Huntington Beach has achieved the Gold award and the first year that Element Los Angeles has achieved Silver status.

The award measures a 12-month performance period which coincided with the successful integration of two former Exova laboratories, following their acquisition by Element in 2017. A series of investments were also made to support the growth of the metallic testing center of excellence in Huntington Beach and the non-metals destructive center of excellence in Los Angeles.

To strengthen its capabilities, Element has acquired a new 30,000 sq ft machine shop and remodelled 20,000sqft of existing footprint to bolster its destructive metals testing capability in Huntington Beach. The laboratory specializes in stress rupture and creep testing; failure analysis; dynamic and fatigue testing; chemical analysis; metallurgy and microscopy; mechanical; heat treating; and machining.

In Los Angeles, a 10,000sqft expansion has delivered one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive non-metals destructive testing laboratories, enhancing technical expertise. It specializes in thermal analysis; flammability; mechanical testing; electrical properties evaluation; and environmental testing.

Rick Sluiters, EVP Aerospace at Element, said: “We are proud to receive a Gold and Silver award from Boeing this year, which demonstrates our commitment to excellence in aerospace testing and customer service. Our long-term relationship with Boeing continues to go from strength to strength and, combined with our ongoing investments in technical resources, equipment and capacity, we are striving to maintain our position as the market leader in the industry.”

Element has over 80 years’ experience in both commercial and military aerospace testing and dedicates more than 3,000 technicians, engineers and scientists to the sector. The company has 29 Nadcap-accredited laboratories with 46 Nadcap accreditations, and its customer approvals, technical expertise, and geographical footprint are unrivalled in the aerospace testing, inspection and certification industry.

Element is one of the world’s leading independent providers of materials and product qualification testing, inspection and certification services to the global Aerospace; Transportation & Industrials; Fire & Building Products; and Oil & Gas and Infrastructure sectors, where failure in service is simply not an option.

We exist to help our customers to make certain that the materials, products and systems that they make are safe, quality, compliant and ultimately fit for purpose, leveraging 200 years of testing experience and our global testing capabilities.

https://www.element.com/