Indium Corporation Expert to Present at SMTA Space Coast

Indium Corporation expert Kim Flanagan, Technical Support Engineer, will present new developments in low-temperature solder materials at SMTA Space Coast on November 20 in Melbourne, Fl., USA.

Kim Flanagan, Technical Support Engineer, Indium Corporation

From wearable electronics to rework processes, the use of low-temperature solder is expanding in the PCBA industry. Flanagan’s presentation, Understanding Reliability of Low-Temperature Solders and New Developments in Low-Temperature Solder Materials, examines how low-temperature solders are being used to minimize the heat input to a PCBA, reducing high energy costs and the risk for board and component warpage. She’ll discuss the advancements in low-temperature solder technology that enhance solder joint reliability for drop shock environments, including Indium Corporation’s innovative new low-temperature alloy, DurafuseTM LT.

Flanagan is responsible for providing current and prospective customers with guidance and recommendations related to process steps, equipment, techniques, and materials. She also provides technical training to internal staff and external industry partners, and assists with product research and process optimization projects in Indium Corporation’s process development lab. Flanagan has a background in physics and is currently pursuing further education in materials science. She is a Certified SMT Process Engineer and has held previous positions in Quality Engineering. She presents at industry conferences and expos throughout the United States and has authored and contributed to numerous technical papers.

Indium Corporation is a premier materials manufacturer and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil®. Founded in 1934, the company has global technical support and factories located in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

