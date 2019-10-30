Element Warren Sled Testing Investment Creates Detroit Center of Excellence for Seating Suppliers

Element Materials Technology (Element) has invested $5m in a unique electromagnetic sled, which has the highest level of accuracy, repeatability and efficiency when compared to any other sled system currently available on the market. The investment in this piece of technology is the next step in Element Warren’s journey to becoming a world-class center of excellence for seat structure and seat materials validation.

Based in our Element Warren laboratory, Michigan, US, the sled system has a number of features that will drastically reduce turnaround times. It uses an electrical energy storage system rather than a traditional pneumatic system, reducing regeneration times from 30 minutes to just 30 seconds between shots. As a result of the enhanced accuracy of an electric system, the need to repeat calibration shots is removed and, in the majority of cases, pulse matching is within 5% of target or less. An independent E Liner camera system is used in conjunction with the sled, allowing for automated positioning of six cameras and the elimination of unwanted camera motion associated with traditional outriggers.

From the latest high-speed cameras to the dummy positioning system, every component that has gone into this sled system is an example of the latest available technology known to the market. Our capabilities now extend to include the only electromagnetic sled of its kind in North America – there are only two others in existence in the world. This significant extension of our capabilities is a clear demonstration of our commitment to our customers in the Transportation sector, ensuring that they benefit from the significant increase in efficiency, repeatability and accuracy of this new system. John Nelson, EVP, Transportation & Industrials

Located in the Detroit metropolitan area, Element Warren is a comprehensive full-service product validation laboratory for the transportation, automotive, aerospace, defense, medical, and commercial markets. Services include full-vehicle testing, climatics and environmental simulation, polymer and composites analysis, materials testing, corrosion, vibration and dynamics testing, hybrid and electric vehicle battery testing, as well as many other critical services.