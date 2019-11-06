Kodiak Assembly Celebrates Milestone 15 Year Anniversary

Kodiak Assembly Solutions LP, a leading contract electronic manufacturer, is pleased to announce it celebrated the notable milestone of 15 years of manufacturing excellence on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

What started as 18 operators and engineers 15 years ago is now a 70-employee operation! Most of the original 18 are still with the company and were recognized at a celebratory catered lunch which included raffle gifts and an anniversary cake.

“We could not have been this successful without the loyal staff that we have working with us every day,” commented Mike Harlow, VP of Sales. “Our customers rely on the stability of our experienced work force that makes their products year after year. That’s a recipe for success!”

Kodiak has extensive experience in a number of key electronic markets, including: IoT- Internet of Things, communications, LED lighting, medical and biotechnology, oil and gas, industrial controls, radio frequency (RF) solutions, security, and microprocessor embedded computer assemblies.

Source: http://kodiakassembly.com/