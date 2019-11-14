Posted in | Business | Events

Kodiak Assembly Solutions Selected for 2019 Global Technology Award

Kodiak Assembly Solutions LP, a leading contract electronic manufacturer, announces that it was awarded a 2019 Global Technology Award in the category of Contract services < $15 million. The award was presented to the company during a Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 ceremony that took place during productronica in Munich, Germany.

“We are proud and honored to be presented with this award,” stated Michael Harlow, Vice President / Sales, Kodiak Assembly. “Since creating Kodiak in 2004 it has always been our goal to deliver the best overall value to our customers. We will continue to focus on our customers’ manufacturing needs and remain a strategic manufacturing partner for them.”

Over the last 15 years, Kodiak Assembly has established a reputation for its high quality, first pass yields and on-time deliveries. The company offers SMT, assembly, test and system integration capabilities out of its world-class facility in Austin.

Kodiak Assembly’s expertise and flexibility allow the company to facilitate the effective production of a great variety of products. The company is built around the idea of being able to quickly begin production of high-quality electronic products while also sticking to the most demanding schedule.

Kodiak has extensive experience in a number of key electronic markets, including: IoT- Internet of Things, communications, LED lighting, medical and biotechnology, oil and gas, industrial controls, radio frequency (RF) solutions, security, and microprocessor embedded computer assemblies.

Premiering in 2005, the Global Technology Awards program is an annual celebration of product excellence in electronics surface mount assembly. Premier products based on the finest examples of creative advancement in technology are chosen by a distinguished panel of industry experts.

Source: http://kodiakassembly.com/

