Kodiak Assembly Solutions Announces 15 Years of Quality Contract Electronic Manufacturing

Kodiak Assembly Solutions LP, a leading contract electronic manufacturer, is pleased to announce its 15th year in business. The privately held company was formed in 2004 with a small team of experienced engineers and operators.

Kodiak Assembly original 17 employees from 2004

“Kodiak started in 2004 with 17 employees in a 20,000 sq ft facility,” stated Michael Harlow, Vice President/Sales, Kodiak Assembly. “Today, 16 of them are still here, with one retired. We now have 76 employees and operate out of a 60,000 sq ft facility. We still have several of our original customers and have enjoyed watching their businesses grow along with us. Those are the type of long-term relationships that we work hard to nurture with mutual respect and values!”

Over the last 15 years, Kodiak Assembly has established a reputation for its high-quality, first pass yields and on-time deliveries. The company offers SMT, assembly, test and system integration capabilities out of its world-class facility in Austin.

Kodiak Assembly’s expertise and flexibility allow the company to facilitate the effective production of a great variety of products. The company is built around the idea of being able to quickly begin production of high-quality electronic products while also sticking to the most demanding schedule.

Kodiak has extensive experience in a number of key electronic markets, including: IoT- Internet of Things, communications, LED lighting, medical and biotechnology, oil and gas, industrial controls, radio frequency (RF) solutions, security, and microprocessor embedded computer assemblies.

2019 employees with profit sharing checks

Source: https://kodiakassembly.com/