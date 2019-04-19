Posted in | Business | Electronics | Events

Kodiak Assembly Solutions Announces 15 Years of Quality Contract Electronic Manufacturing

Apr 19 2019

Kodiak Assembly Solutions LP, a leading contract electronic manufacturer, is pleased to announce its 15th year in business. The privately held company was formed in 2004 with a small team of experienced engineers and operators.

Kodiak Assembly original 17 employees from 2004

“Kodiak started in 2004 with 17 employees in a 20,000 sq ft facility,” stated Michael Harlow, Vice President/Sales, Kodiak Assembly. “Today, 16 of them are still here, with one retired. We now have 76 employees and operate out of a 60,000 sq ft facility. We still have several of our original customers and have enjoyed watching their businesses grow along with us. Those are the type of long-term relationships that we work hard to nurture with mutual respect and values!”

Over the last 15 years, Kodiak Assembly has established a reputation for its high-quality, first pass yields and on-time deliveries. The company offers SMT, assembly, test and system integration capabilities out of its world-class facility in Austin.

Kodiak Assembly’s expertise and flexibility allow the company to facilitate the effective production of a great variety of products. The company is built around the idea of being able to quickly begin production of high-quality electronic products while also sticking to the most demanding schedule.

Kodiak has extensive experience in a number of key electronic markets, including: IoT- Internet of Things, communications, LED lighting, medical and biotechnology, oil and gas, industrial controls, radio frequency (RF) solutions, security, and microprocessor embedded computer assemblies.

2019 employees with profit sharing checks

Source: https://kodiakassembly.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

What to Expect with Custom Pultrusions

In this interview, Andy Waadevig, Custom Product Manager at Strongwell talks to AZoM and gives an insight into the way in which custom pultrusions are manufactured after the conceptual stage.

What to Expect with Custom Pultrusions
Eco Dosimat from Metrohm

Eco Dosimat from Metrohm

Metrohm's Eco Dosimat universal dispensing unit with built in touch display and magnetic stirrer increases precision and efficiency when performing classic laboratory tasks requiring precise dosing at any volume.

From Metrohm AG

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »