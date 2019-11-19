Greene Tweed Chemraz® Perfluoroelastomer Celebrates 30 Years in Service

Greene Tweed, a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals, thermoplastics, thermoplastic composites, and engineered components, announces its highly chemical-resistant Chemraz® perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) is celebrating 30 years of reliable performance in oil and gas applications. The Chemraz® line now also includes offerings for the semiconductor, life sciences, and aerospace industries.

In 1989, when the oil and gas market lacked options for elastomers resistant to a broad range of chemicals, Greene Tweed worked with leading polymer suppliers to develop a new FFKM compound that filled that gap in the industry. Performance testing data showed that this material had among the highest temperature resistance of any existing elastomeric material, with chemical resistance approaching that of PTFE. Based on these results, Greene Tweed launched Chemraz®, which would become the company’s flagship elastomeric product line.

Chemraz® 505, the original Chemraz® compound developed for use in demanding oilfield environments, continues to deliver performance in harsh applications today. It remains widely specified by leading service companies and equipment operators worldwide. Chemraz® 505 features nearly universal chemical compatibility and is available for use as O-rings, gaskets and many other custom shapes.

Since the introduction of Chemraz®, Greene Tweed has released more than 80 Chemraz® compounds for reliability in the most demanding operating conditions, such as rapid gas decompression (Chemraz® 526), and in temperatures ranging from -40 °C (Chemraz® 678) to 324°C (Chemraz® 676).

Several Chemraz® products have achieved material certifications, including ISO 23936-2, NORSOK M-710, Total GS PVV 142, and API 6A.

Other Chemraz® materials include:

Chemraz® 562: Superior high-temperature performance and compression set resistance

Chemraz® 663: Superior enhanced resistance to plasma in low-temperature vacuum environments

663: Superior enhanced resistance to plasma in low-temperature vacuum environments Chemraz® 694: Best-in-class high temperature steam resistance

For more information about Greene Tweed’s chemical-resistant FFKM Chemraz® line and to determine the best Chemraz® solution for an application, visit the Greene Tweed website.

