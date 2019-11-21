Indium Corporation to Feature InFORMS® Reinforced Solder Preforms for IGBT Assembly at NEPCON Japan

Indium Corporation will feature its reinforced solder alloy fabrications, InFORMS®, for IGBT assembly at NEPCON Japan, January 15-17, Tokyo, Japan.

Uneven solder bondline thickness between the substrate and baseplate of an IGBT module can create areas of increased stress, leading to delamination and premature failure during the operational life of the module. Indium Corporation’s InFORMS® are a specially designed composite solder preform with a reinforcing matrix designed for all-around reliability. This results in:

Improved mechanical and thermal reliability

Uniform bondline thickness

Low-voiding performance

InFORMS® provide engineers with an enhanced material for the development of more reliable and higher performance modules. Due to the planarity improvements and stand-off tolerances, the package design becomes more predictable. In addition, stronger and more dependable joints allow for high power densities.

