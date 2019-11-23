DSM and Shapeways Partner to Develop Scalable 3D Printing Solutions More Accessible Through High-Performance Materials

Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living and Shapeways, a leading technology platform for product creation through 3D printing, today are announcing a partnership to develop custom and industrially scalable 3D printing solutions using Shapeways’ proprietary technology and digital manufacturing expertise and DSM’s cutting-edge materials.

The partnership between DSM and Shapeways will allow DSM to continue its ongoing commitment to building a 3D printing ecosystem using Shapeways' proprietary and innovative technology. By utilizing Shapeways’ newest technology offerings, DSM can now harness the power of on-demand 3D printing at scale, with just a small line of code. 'DSM Powered by Shapeways' will be available for DSM high-performance materials, providing businesses a lower barrier to entry and quicker access to new materials and additive manufacturing technologies.

“DSM’s partnership with Shapeways will allow DSM to grow its additive manufacturing ecosystem bringing customers fast, easy access to 3D printing materials and technology,” said Hugo da Silva, VP Additive Manufacturing at DSM. “Shapeways’ innovative product creation solutions will greatly impact the way our customers are scaling additive manufacturing solutions and experiencing new technologies.”

DSM and Shapeways officially announced their partnership during this year’s Formnext convention, the world’s leading additive manufacturing exhibition. More details about the collaboration between the two companies are to be released in the coming months.

“We at Shapeways believe that the power of additive manufacturing and simplified product creation increases scalability and greatly enhances traditional manufacturing solutions,” said Greg Kress, CEO at Shapeways. “By collaborating with DSM, a highly esteemed science-based company, Shapeways’ B2B solutions will continue to scale the accessibility of 3D printing across a multitude of sectors.”

