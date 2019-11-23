AkzoNobel’s New Color Collections Help Turn the Ordinary into the Extraordinary

Color has taken on a new lease of life for customers of AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings, and Automotive and Specialty Coatings businesses following the launch of two hotly anticipated on-trend color collections.

Offering styles and designs that are bang up-to-date, the new Special Effects Collection is focused on powder coatings customers, while ColorSurfaces caters for those working in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors.

“Our 15th edition of ColorSurfaces is the culmination of year-round research into the design trends impacting the automotive and consumer electronics industries,” explains Stephie Sijssens, Color Design Manager for AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business.

“The result is a stunning collection of colors and materials, handpicked to inspire our customers and spark their creativity. So whether our customers are looking for a whole new concept, or just want to inject some extra wow factor, ColorSurfaces is where our design partnership begins.”

Meanwhile, the new Special Effects Collection makes it easier for designers, trade coaters and manufacturers to add a sense of chic to the coating of a wide range of industrial components used, for example, in metal furniture, lighting and interior fixtures. The contemporary range includes 48 on-trend colors, metallic finishes and textures, and is suitable for both interior and exterior environments.

“We’re experts in identifying global trends and to ensure that we stay one step ahead, we invest heavily in trend research,” says Jean-Paul Moonen, Color Marketing Manager for AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business. “Our Special Effects Collection is just the latest example of how we use our passion for paint to meet the technical, performance and aesthetic demands of our customers. It’s all about creating exciting colors and finishes with the power to help transform living spaces and working environments.”

The launch of the two collections comes just a few months after AkzoNobel unveiled its 2020 Color of the Year, Tranquil Dawn.

The ColorSurfaces collection is available globally, while the Special Effects Collection is available from stock throughout Europe.

Source: https://www.akzonobel.com/en