Element Receives Verizon Certification in Minnesota

Image Credit: pikcha/Shutterstock.com

Element Materials Technology (Element) has received additional listings to the ‘Verizon Independent Testing Laboratories NEBS Testing Program (NEBS-TCP)’ at its Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota laboratories.

The additional listings build on a longstanding relationship of more than 10 years and confirm the quality of Element’s service offering and the trust Verizon has in its testing program.

The Element team in both locations can now conduct GR-1089-CORE NEBS testing, completing the full suite of NEBS listings required to ensure that telecommunications equipment for mobile networks, landlines and broadband meet all safety and reliability requirements.

Element Minneapolis has an existing Verizon approval for GR-63-CORE, which is the physical testing of central office products; GR-487-CORE for outdoor cabinets; and now all of GR-3108-CORE for outdoor cabinets with integrated electronics. Element Minneapolis has also added ‘VZ.TPR-9205 Energy Efficiency Requirements for Telecommunications Equipment’ to its listing.

Verizon is a leader in the North American telecommunications industry and these additional approvals confirm the quality of our service offering. The new certifications are for additional NEBS requirements for electromagnetic interference (EMI) and safety, and also provide us with the remaining EMI portion of GR-3108-CORE, ensuring we can offer a comprehensive range of testing to fulfil Verizon’s stringent technical requirements. Rick Sluiters, EVP Aerospace, Element

Element is accredited to provide NEBS compliance to a number of industrial and standards organizations. The companies’ engaged experts have years of experience testing for the telecommunications and wireless device industries, and its laboratories are single-source providers for product safety and product compliance services. Element provides NEBS services for a variety of network components, including cables, combiners, connectors, enclosures, splitters, patch panels, and amplifiers, and as well as standard NEBS methods, it can also test for additional environmental considerations.