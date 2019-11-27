DuPont Clean Technologies Selected for NioCorp Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project

DuPont Clean Technologies (DuPont) is pleased to announce that NioCorp Developments Ltd. has selected the MECS® sulfuric acid technology for its Superalloy Materials Project in Southeast Nebraska. The MECS® sulfuric acid plant will be designed to maximize energy recovery and emissions control to ensure best-in-class environmental performance.

NioCorp has already obtained the major federal permits needed for construction of the Elk Creek Project according to CEO Executive Chair of NioCorp Mark A. Smith. The three minerals NioCorp plans to produce at Elk Creek, niobium / scandium / titanium, are all considered “critical” by the U.S. government. As such, the project is one of the few new mines to have reached the funding and construction stage in the United States.

“We are pleased to partner with NioCorp on this important project,” said Eli Ben-Shoshan, President, DuPont Clean Technologies. “We have extensive experience providing world-leading sulfuric acid technologies and ongoing support to mining companies around the globe. Emissions control is a fundamental part of what we do, so we are delighted to assist NioCorp in achieving its environmental goals.”

The Clean Technologies division of DuPont is a global leader in process technology licensing and engineering, offering MECS® critical process equipment, products and services to minimize emissions for the sulfuric acid industry. DuPont Clean Technologies brings over 90 years of expertise to best-in-class sulfuric acid plant engineering, processes, energy recovery and environmental technologies, as well as providing specialty products and services to a wide range of industries. The company has designed more than 1,000 customized plants worldwide.

Source: http://www.dupont.com