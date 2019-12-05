Posted in | Plastics and Polymers

Polyglass Redesigns Polystick® MU-X High Temperature Underlayment

Polyglass U.S.A. Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing solutions for low- and steep-slope applications, announces that Polystick® MU-X self-adhered, high temperature underlayment has been redesigned. A secondary water barrier for roof coverings, Polystick MU-X features an enhanced black polypropylene film, improving membrane walkability and reducing bleed through.

Related Stories

Polystick MU-X is designed especially for high temperature environments. It is rated as temperature resistant to 250 °F and has an exposure window of 90 days for job flexibility.  Polystick MU-X features a proprietary SBS modified bitumen upper compound and patented ADESO® dual-compound self-adhered technology on the bottom side of the reinforcement. A split release film on the bottom of the roll allows for ease of application. Convenient 3-inch lay lines printed on both edges allow bi-directional installation, saving time and labor.

“We are excited about the performance improvements we have made to the Polystick MU-X underlayment,” says Polyglass CEO Natalino Zanchetta. “We made the enhancements based on customer feedback and our commitment to adding value by meeting or exceeding customer expectations and increasing customer satisfaction.”

Source: http://www.polyglass.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    POLYGLASS U.S.A., Inc.. (2019, December 05). Polyglass Redesigns Polystick® MU-X High Temperature Underlayment. AZoM. Retrieved on December 05, 2019 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52703.

  • MLA

    POLYGLASS U.S.A., Inc.. "Polyglass Redesigns Polystick® MU-X High Temperature Underlayment". AZoM. 05 December 2019. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52703>.

  • Chicago

    POLYGLASS U.S.A., Inc.. "Polyglass Redesigns Polystick® MU-X High Temperature Underlayment". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52703. (accessed December 05, 2019).

  • Harvard

    POLYGLASS U.S.A., Inc.. 2019. Polyglass Redesigns Polystick® MU-X High Temperature Underlayment. AZoM, viewed 05 December 2019, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52703.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

In this interview AZoM talks to Rohit Ramnath, Senior Product Engineer from Master Bond, about the benefits of LED curing adhesives.

The Benefits of LED Curing Adhesives

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »