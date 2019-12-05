Polyglass Redesigns Polystick® MU-X High Temperature Underlayment

Polyglass U.S.A. Inc., a leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing solutions for low- and steep-slope applications, announces that Polystick® MU-X self-adhered, high temperature underlayment has been redesigned. A secondary water barrier for roof coverings, Polystick MU-X features an enhanced black polypropylene film, improving membrane walkability and reducing bleed through.

Polystick MU-X is designed especially for high temperature environments. It is rated as temperature resistant to 250 °F and has an exposure window of 90 days for job flexibility. Polystick MU-X features a proprietary SBS modified bitumen upper compound and patented ADESO® dual-compound self-adhered technology on the bottom side of the reinforcement. A split release film on the bottom of the roll allows for ease of application. Convenient 3-inch lay lines printed on both edges allow bi-directional installation, saving time and labor.

“We are excited about the performance improvements we have made to the Polystick MU-X underlayment,” says Polyglass CEO Natalino Zanchetta. “We made the enhancements based on customer feedback and our commitment to adding value by meeting or exceeding customer expectations and increasing customer satisfaction.”

Source: http://www.polyglass.com/