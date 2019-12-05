Element Acquires EMV Testhaus to Expand its Position in the German Automotive and Medical Testing Markets

Image Credit: tsyhun/Shutterstock.com

Element Materials Technology (Element) has acquired the product testing company EMV Testhaus GmbH to strengthen its position in the German automotive and medical markets.

Founded in 1991 by Charlotte Klein and Rudolf Klein, EMV Testhaus specialises in EMC, wireless, product and safety testing, and has customers across a wide range of industries including IoT, medical and automotive. EMV Testhaus has a laboratory in Germany and a branch office in Taiwan.

We are extremely pleased to bring EMV Testhaus into the Element family. The German automotive industry is pioneering tremendous change with the rapid development of connected autonomous vehicles and electrification. Through the acquisition of EMV Testhaus we expand our existing EMC testing capabilities, which is an important offering to customers that need to test whether their vehicles are electromagnetically compatible. We will also broaden our service offering to our wider automotive and medical customers and expand our geographical footprint in Southern Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe. Charles Noall, President and CEO,Element

We are excited to join Element, to become part of such a strong leading global company and add our capabilities to it. As we come together as businesses, we look forward to introducing our customers and colleagues to the Element Group’s strength and capabilities. Charlotte Klein, General Manager, EMV Testhau

Element is one of the world’s leading Product Qualification companies and sits at the forefront of testing and qualifying existing products and new innovations in the Aerospace, Transportation, Infrastructure, Energy, Medical Device, IoT and Consumer sectors.