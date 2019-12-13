Protection Where You Need It: Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity’s Heat Shrink Tubing

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, provided Heat Shrink Tubing which is used for electrical insulation, mechanical protection, environmental sealing, and strain relief for applications such as back-end connector sealing, breakouts, and connector-to-cable transitions.

It is a solid alternative to taping, molding or potting. When heated, it conforms to the size and shape of the substrate beneath, enabling quick and easy installation. Its high expansion ratio makes it possible to repair most damaged cable jackets without removing connectors. Available in a wide range of materials, colors, and sizes, heat shrink tubing is delivered in forms such as spools, 1.2m lengths, and cut pieces. Clear types permit inspection of covered components and offer excellent transmittance of light.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

Source: http://www.te.com/usa-en/home.html