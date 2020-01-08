Element Expands into the Connected Technologies Market with the Acquisition of PCTEST

Image Credit: SmartPhotoLab/Shutterstock.com

Element Materials Technology (Element) has acquired industry leading connected technologies business, PCTEST Engineering Laboratory (PCTEST), significantly strengthening Element’s position in testing and certification services within the connected technologies market.

PCTEST is a premier research and development, certification, and testing business that has built a strong reputation in the mobile device, wearables, and network connectivity regulatory and compliance sector. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland where it has three facilities, PCTEST also operates two laboratories in Silicon Valley, California, US, one in Ibaraki, Japan, and another in the region of Suwon, South Korea.

The acquisition signals the creation of an entirely new Connected Technologies sector in Element that will serve a wide range of customers from our 17 combined laboratories across the US, UK, Germany, China, Japan and Korea. The sector will harness the commercial and technical synergies of Element’s existing strength in wireless, safety and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing alongside PCTEST’s recent significant investments behind 5G testing capability and a full suite of connected devices testing and certification services. These comprehensive services include radio frequency (RF) exposure and specific absorption rate (SAR) testing, advanced battery performance and safety, RF and protocol testing, carrier conformance assessments and over-the-air (OTA) radiated antenna performance testing.

In addition to PCTEST’s world-class facilities, the new Connected Technologies sector will also better serve its global customer base from Element’s existing laboratory network. Customers will have access to the new sector’s testing and certification services, offering assessments of wireless technology in consumer, healthcare and automotive industries, as they integrate new technology and features such as 5G.

We are thrilled to welcome PCTEST to the Element Group. This is our third and largest acquisition in the connected technology space and is an important strategic step for Element as it lays the foundation of our newly created Connected Technologies sector. The connected technologies market is highly dynamic and fast growing, and by bringing together Element’s and PCTEST’s technical expertise, geographical reach and global customers, we will establish a position of real scale in this exciting market. The technologies we will be testing have applications in many of the other end markets that we serve, so we believe the acquisition will allow us to give our customers an extended offering. Element and PCTEST share the same customer focused culture, with both companies committed to consistently delivering the best services and investments for our clients. Jo Wetz, CEO, Element

I am delighted that PCTEST will be joining Element. We will bring a set of new capabilities and customers to this well-established world leader in testing and are excited to join Element’s network of global experts and customers. With its impressive growth and its track record in integrating new businesses, we look forward to becoming a valued part of the Group and helping drive the growth of the Connected Technologies sector. Randy Ortanez, CEO, PCTEST

Element currently has one of the largest and most complete sets of product qualification testing capabilities and services in the world and sits at the forefront of testing and qualifying new product innovations in the aerospace, consumer, energy, medical device, telecoms and transportation markets. From major components and systems within next generation aircraft and spacecraft; the latest product innovations within digital and wireless communications devices, the emerging autonomous vehicles sector and the smallest medical implants used within the human body, Element works in partnership with its customers at the forefront of their R&D activities.

